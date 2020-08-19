Jute Prices

as on : 19-08-2020 07:56:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)110.00103360.004600460017.95
Kasimbazar(WB)90.00-8.161997.504350425014.47
Gajol(WB)15.00-25113.504900460028.95
Jiaganj(WB)3.00-3.239.2033003360-21.05
Lalbagh(WB)2.90-3.3314.7032503425-22.16
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC73.905350565050.70
Katwa(WB)1.6033.3350.304400440012.82

Published on August 19, 2020
TOPICS
jute
