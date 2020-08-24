Jute Prices

as on : 24-08-2020 04:59:42 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)100.0011.112097.504800435026.32
Champadanga(WB)40.002566.6782.5040004150-2.44
Beldanga(WB)35.00-68.183395.004900460025.64
Islampur(WB)20.0025445.005600490043.59
Raiganj(WB)18.0028.57351.005500480044.74

Published on August 24, 2020
TOPICS
jute
