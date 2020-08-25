Jute Prices

as on : 25-08-2020 12:28:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Ghatal(WB)6.00-53.85406.00410041007.89

Published on August 25, 2020
TOPICS
jute
