Jute Prices

as on : 03-09-2020 02:01:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Champadanga(WB)44.0010126.50410040005.13
Islampur(WB)17.00-15462.005600560043.59
Raiganj(WB)16.00-11.11367.005500550044.74

Published on September 03, 2020
TOPICS
jute
