Jute Prices

as on : 04-09-2020 01:38:47 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00185.713495.004900490025.64
Karimpur(WB)60.00NC1080.0035804150-14.15
Champadanga(WB)48.009.09174.50410041005.13
Islampur(WB)17.00NC479.005600560043.59
Raiganj(WB)16.00NC383.005500550044.74

Published on September 04, 2020
