Jute Prices

as on : 10-09-2020 07:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)115.00152212.505000480028.21
Beldanga(WB)110.00103605.005000490028.21
Champadanga(WB)30.00-37.5204.50410041003.80
Pune(Mah)3.00-10.002500--
Kalna(WB)2.50NC47.80420042007.69
Katwa(WB)1.40-12.551.704300440010.26
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)0.70-89.8652.001000700-

Published on September 10, 2020
TOPICS
jute
