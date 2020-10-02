Jute Prices

as on : 02-10-2020 04:03:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00-16.672825.005000510023.46
Jangipur(WB)54.002.86756.5044904370-
Kalna(WB)2.751022.805000420028.21
Pune(Mah)2.00-33.3310.0028002300-

Published on October 02, 2020
