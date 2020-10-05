Jute Prices

as on : 05-10-2020 05:03:53 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)40.00-602905.005000500023.46
Bethuadahari(WB)14.50222.2248.004900435025.64
Champadanga(WB)1.50-62.5205.00420042005.00

Published on October 05, 2020
