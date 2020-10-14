Jute Prices

as on : 14-10-2020 04:54:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Raiganj(WB)13.008.33214.005600570027.27
Islampur(WB)12.00-33.33252.005700580026.67
Pune(Mah)4.0010018.0029002800-
Kalna(WB)2.50-9.0927.805000500025.00
Aurangabad(Mah)1.00-2.001650--

Published on October 14, 2020
