Jute Prices

as on : 23-10-2020 09:44:55 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00NC3505.005100510024.39
Kaliaganj(WB)10.00-85.71169.005500520027.91
Katwa(WB)2.8010028.805100430024.39
Kalna(WB)2.00-2031.805000500025.00
Champadanga(WB)1.00-33.33207.004400420010.00

Published on October 23, 2020
