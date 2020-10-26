Jute Prices

as on : 26-10-2020 06:02:49 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kaliaganj(WB)20.00100209.005600550030.23
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC49.0035505350-13.41
Barnala(Pun)1.35-2.701850--

Published on October 26, 2020
