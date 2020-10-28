Jute Prices

as on : 28-10-2020 02:05:35 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Kasimbazar(WB)95.00-51978.505200510030.00
Barnala(Pun)0.76-43.74.2214501850-

Published on October 28, 2020
TOPICS
jute
