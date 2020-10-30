Jute Prices

as on : 30-10-2020 04:41:51 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00NC3705.005200510026.83
Jangipur(WB)55.502.78867.504685449024.93
Samsi(WB)5.00-33.3320.505300500027.71
Pune(Mah)4.00NC26.002800290021.74
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC53.0036503550-7.59
Firozepur City(Pun)2.00-4.002300--

Published on October 30, 2020
