Jute Prices

as on : 04-11-2020 05:35:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)100.00NC3905.005500520034.15
Islampur(WB)16.0033.33284.006300570036.96
Raiganj(WB)14.007.69242.006200560037.78
Amritsar(Amritsar Mewa Mandi)(Pun)4.9060033.1020001000150.00
Pune(Mah)3.00-2532.002800280021.74
Firozepur City(Pun)2.00NC8.0017502300-
Champadanga(WB)1.00NC209.004500440012.50
Amrawati(Frui & Veg. Market)(Mah)1.00-2.002500--
Chandrapur(Ganjwad)(Mah)1.00-2.003500-16.67

Published on November 04, 2020
