Jute Prices

as on : 12-11-2020 04:57:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Pratapgarh(UP)50.00900130.0078572012.14
Ghatal(WB)27.00350137.50395041001.28
Islampur(WB)15.00-6.25314.006300630031.25
Raiganj(WB)12.00-14.29266.006200620031.91
Pune(Mah)4.0033.3340.003000280030.43
Firozepur City(Pun)3.005014.0017501750-
Champadanga(WB)1.5050212.00450045009.76

Published on November 12, 2020
