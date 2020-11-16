Jute Prices

as on : 16-11-2020 03:55:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Jangipur(WB)56.000.9979.504825468528.67
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005059.003950365026.60
Pune(Mah)3.00-2554.002800290027.27

Published on November 16, 2020
