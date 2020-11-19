Jute Prices

as on : 19-11-2020 02:57:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Samsi(WB)4.00-2028.505200530025.30
Kottakkal(Ker)3.00NC65.004100395022.39

Published on November 19, 2020
