Jute Prices

as on : 30-11-2020 03:34:52 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Lalbagh(WB)3.00-9.0927.304890480023.80
Jiaganj(WB)2.90-3.3321.004825480021.84

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 30, 2020
TOPICS
jute
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.