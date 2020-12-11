Jute Prices

as on : 11-12-2020 04:34:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)30.00204295.005500550029.41
Islampur(WB)21.0016.67524.006300620031.25
Kasimbazar(WB)20.00NC2138.505400540030.12
Raiganj(WB)16.0014.29428.006200610031.91
Katwa(WB)1.80-14.2941.605000510019.05
Champadanga(WB)1.5050219.004600455010.84

Published on December 11, 2020
