Karnataka cuts APMC market fee to 0.35 per cent

Pioneer SAD-835TAB review: A multi-purpose tablet for ‘transportainment’
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
The Karnataka government has further reduced the market fee charged by APMCs to 0.35 per cent from one per cent, a move that’s expected to provide traders in the APMC market yards a level playing field with private markets and other entities. This is the second such revision in market fee this month.
Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) traders have been demanding removal of the 1.5 per cent market cess after the Centre introduced agri-marketing reforms through an ordinance recently, giving farmers a choice to sell their produce at the farm gate. As a result, Karnataka government reduced the market cess to 1 per cent in early July.
However, not content with the State’s move, the APMCs had threatened to go on strike from Monday demanding removal of the market fee. Buckling under the pressure, the State decided to further reduce the market fee/user fee to 0.35 per cent of the transaction value. The fee would be used for providing maintenance services in the market yard, such as security and cleaning, among others, sources said.
Welcoming the government’s latest move, a large section of traders have decided to withdraw the proposed strike, but some APMCs, mainly in Central and North Karnataka, have started the strike. “The strike has begun today and about 25-30 APMCs are participating in it,” said Shankaranna Munavalli, President of the APMC Action Committee in Hubballi.
In a statement welcoming the government’s decision, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), the apex trade body in the State, said the reduction in market cess not only helps farmers, but also APMC merchants in the state to sell their products competitively. It also safeguards the interests of several families who are depending on these market yards for their livelihood.
The detachable Android tablet serves your entertainment, navigation and communication needs -- on the go and ...
In Himachal Pradesh, the scheme comes as a breather to those who lost their jobs
Covid disrupts lives of young women from North-East who’ve had to leave their jobs and go back home
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Analysis of data from over 50 years shows that only gold moves inversely when equity markets record steep ...
The bellwether indices extended their strong surge over the past week, but face hurdles
With farmers selling more produce outside mandis, there is no record of transactions
SBI (₹191.9)Last week, after an initial gain, the stock of SBI began to move sideways. On Thursday, it ...
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...