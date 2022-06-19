Karnataka farmers eye more cotton, oilseeds, pulses this Kharif season

Farmers in Karnataka are seen bringing in more area cotton, pulses and oilseeds this Kharif planting season. Acreages under cotton and sunflower have doubled till June 10, while pulses such as tur and green gram have increased as Kharif sowing is seen gaining pace.

Total acreages under the Kharif crop stood at 12.97 lakh ha till June 10, an increase of 10 per cent compared to 11.73 lakh ha in the same period last year, according to the Karnataka Agriculture Department. The state has received 99 per cent more rains during the January-May period, while the overall precipitation showed a deficit of 19 per cent in the first ten days of this year’s monsoon season.

Till the end of May, about 3.18 lakh hectares were sown in districts like Chamarajanagar, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagalur, Tumkur, Koppal, Ramanagar, Mysuru and Chitradurga with crops such as jowar, greengram, blackgram, cowpea, sesamum, sunflower and cotton among others. This was ahead of the targeted 2.80 lakh ha for the period.

Cotton acreages stood at 1.21 lakh hectares as of June 10 compared to 0.59 lakh ha in the same period last year. In several parts of Karnataka, including Chamrajanagar, Haveri and Gadag districts, the long-staple variety of cotton is planted early in the season, where farmers have brought in more area under the fibre crop.

Contrary to the expectations, the area under pulses is seen rising in the state, with total acreages increasing to 3.33 lakh ha compared to 2.66 lakh ha. Tur has been planted in some 0.67 lakh ha as compared to 0.48 lakh ha. Similarly, greengram has been planted in 1.82 lakh ha (1.39 lakh ha). However, the black gram area has reduced marginally to 0.27 lakh ha ( 0.30 lakh ha).

Maize acreages stood at 2.02 lakh ha (2.11 lakh ha), while the overall area under cereals crop stood lower at 2.70 (3.78 lakh ha)

Among oilseeds, farmers are seen showing an increasing preference for sunflower and soyabean. The acreages under sunflower has almost doubled to 0.57 lakh ha as compared to 0.29 lakh ha, while soyabean acreages have increased to 0.47 lakh ha (0.36 lakh ha). Groundnut has been planted in 0.26 lakh ha, the same as last year.

Sugarcane acreages have been a tad lower at 3.54 lakh ha compared to 3.66 lakh ha, while the tobacco area has increased to 0.71 lakh ha (0.64 lakh ha).

Karnataka has set a cereals production target of 97.61 lakh tonnes from an area of 35.98 lakh ha. For pulses, the acreage target is 22.77 lakh ha and production of 17.19 lakh tonnes. The state is targetting oilseeds acreage of 9.37 lakh ha and for cotton, some 7.28 lakh ha.