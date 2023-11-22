The Karnataka Poultry Farmers and Breeders Association [KPFBA] has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research–Directorate of Poultry Research to further collaborative research in the poultry sector.

The MoU was signed by Naveen Pasuparthy, President - KPFBA, and R.N Chatterjee, Director ICAR- DPR, Hyderabad. The two organisations would conduct periodic technical seminars, webinars, workshops, and joint publications on a need basis.

Challenges

The KPFBA President, Pasuparthy said the poultry sector, both commercial and backyard farming, had many challenges, requiring in-depth research to make poultry farming not only sustainable but also profitable. “We need to promote research on diseases, improving feed conversion ratio among other aspects,” he said.

Pasuparthy added that the KPFBA has been engaging itself with various academic and other institutions to add value to the poultry farming community.

Chatterjee underscored the importance of the collaboration as it would give the researchers ground-based information.