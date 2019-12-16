Karnataka to offer incentives for agri-related units: BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on Monday that the government would take measures to set up industrial clusters based on the agriculture produce grown in particular regions and offer attractive concessions to those setting up agri-related units.

He called upon farmers to minimise chemicals in agriculture by switching to organic farming.

“We are giving more thrust to organic farming. It is the only way to minimise toxic chemicals and their negative effect on the growers and consumers. Already discussions are taking place on a large scale. I am planning to hold meetings with farmers in each taluk every month to create awareness about it,” the Chief Minister said at the curtain raiser of Agro Food-tech Expo-2020. The expo will take place from April 22 to 26 next year.

The event will be organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at the Palace Grounds, which will see attendance from experts and participants from different parts of India and abroad.

Yediyurappa said a mega convention is going on in Shivamogga on organic farming, where thousands of farmers have enrolled themselves. He recalled how his ‘per drop, more crop’ drive resulted in a micro-irrigation project on 26,000 acres in 2012.

Yediyurappa said India has slipped to the 102nd spot among 117 nations in the Global Hunger Index and lamented that an estimated 40 per cent of foodgrains go waste in the country annually.

“According to the Global Hunger Index-2019, India ranks 102 out of 117 nations. On the one hand, people are suffering from hunger, while on the other, there is huge wastage of agriculture produce,” he said.