Karnataka to promote exports of rose onion

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on January 22, 2021 Published on January 22, 2021

The Karnataka government has identified Chikkaballapur, Kolar and Bangalore (Rural) districts as rose onion clusters for encouraging their exports under the Agriculture Export Policy (AEP) of the Centre through various interventions.

Four farmer producer organisations from Chikkaballapur signed an MoU recently with BS Allium Cepa Exports for promoting rose onion exports, an official release said. About 2,500 farmers are likely to benefit from the initiative, according to Karnataka State Agricultural Produce Processing and Export Corporation Ltd (KAPPEC).

Niraj Kumar Verma, CGM, Nabard, said that this joint initiative between his organisation and KAPPEC involving FPOs addresses the supply chain constraints involving rose onion crop in general and encourage their exports.

B Shivaraju, Managing Director, KAPPEC, said that the agency is working as per the action plan and strategy paper prepared by the State government to implement the AEP with the ultimate objective of export facilitation.

Verma said efforts are being made to enhance export potential of more crops such as pomegranate, coffee and black pepper.

