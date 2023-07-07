Karnataka, the largest coffee producer in the country, plans to take up branding of the geographical indication (GI) tagged Arabica varieties grown in districts of Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu. Besides, the government also plans to promote coffee eco-tourism in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramiah presenting the State budget for 2023-24 said, “Arabica coffee varieties of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Bababudanagiri which have a unique flavour and aroma carry GI Tag. Measures will be taken up for branding of Karnataka coffee and encourage coffee eco-tourism.”

Karnataka accounts for over two-thirds of the coffee produced in the country. Of the 3.6 lakh tonnes of coffee produced in the country during 2022-23, as per the post-monsoon estimates of the Coffee Board, Karnataka accounted for 2.54 lakh tonnes. This included 72,945 tonnes of arabicas and 1.81 lakh tonnes of robustas. Both coffee varieties are grown in all the three key producing districts of Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Hassan.

Horticulture sector

Further, Siddaramiah also said that to enhance the State’s potential in horticultural sector, emphasis will be given to production, processing, branding and export of horticultural crops such as coconut, areca nut, grapes, pomegranate, mango and other fruits and also vegetables and flowers. “In the year 2023-24, provision has been made to take up disease control measures at a cost of five crore rupees. Further, eight cold storage units and processing units will be set up for processing and storing horticultural produce,” he added.