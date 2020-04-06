Karnataka’s cashew industry seeks relief measures to deal with pandemic impact

Working with pride, not prejudice
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
To help cope with the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the cashew industry in Karnataka has sought relief measures from the State government.
Terming the cashew industry a highly labour intensive one, Subraya Pai, President of the Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA), told BusinessLine that cashew manufacturing units in the State employ around 60,000 women directly in the factories and another 40,000 in the farm and its value chain.
Covid-19 has completely thrown the industry out of gear and will jeopardise the employment of these women, many of whom are their families’ bread-winners, he said.
The KCMA has written to the Karnataka Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary, seeking relief measures, he added.
The cashew manufacturers will find it difficult to pay normal wages under the present conditions, said Pai. ESI Corporation has not been very effective for most employees so far, he added. It has a huge corpus built over the years, he noted, requesting the government to direct ESI to pay the salary/wages during the lockdown period.
Many cashew manufacturers had sought incentives from the government under the Agribusiness Policy for agro-processing industries, said Pai. Stating that the sanctioned subsidy for the sector has not been released since 2017, he requested the government to do so now to help deal with the liquidity crisis. “This will provide a big relief to the industry to tide over its liquidity problem to some extent,” he said.
The raw material being seasonal, the industry is required to buy sufficient raw cashewnuts to process round the year. This requires it to have a huge working capital for procurement.
The Karnataka government collects a very high stamp duty for both hypothecation and equitable mortgage, making bank funding very expensive for manufacturers, said Pai. He requested the State’s Agriculture and Horticulture Secretary to take up the issue with the Finance Department to reduce the stamp duty.
Though cashew is a horticulture produce, the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing Act has included it under agricultural produce and notified it in the schedule of the Karnataka Agricultural Produce Marketing (Regulation) Act, 1966. The regulation of this commodity has complicated its marketing, which costs the farmer 1.5 per cent of its value, said Pai. He requested the government to de-notify raw cashewnuts from the Schedule of the Act.
A recent job fair for the LGBTI community attracted people from cities and small towns
A fascinating tale of how the humble coconut became a govt school teacher’s artistic calling
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
A health insurance policy helps you and your family to meet any unexpected medical emergency costs. But the ...
The world is staring at a recession, economic output in June 2020 quarter is going to shrink, and growth for ...
Investors need to tread with caution in this truncated week as global weakness persists
Destruction of demand due to COVID-led crisis could offset gains from lower gas cost
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...