Kashmir exports first commercial shipment of Mishri cherries to Dubai

A first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries from Kashmir valley has been exported to Dubai from Srinagar.

“The commencement of commercial shipment of cherries would provide huge opportunities for exports of several temperate fruits like plums, pears, apricot and apples from Kashmir to especially Middle East countries in the forthcoming seasons,” an official release said on Tuesday.

APEDA assisted the shipment of cherries to Dubai by Desai Agri-Food Private Limited, a venture company of Innoterra, Dubai, the release.

Last month, a sample consignment was sent from Srinagar to Dubai through the air, transhipped from Mumbai. “Following an encouraging response from the consumers in Dubai, the first commercial shipment of Mishri variety of cherries were exported to Dubai,” the release said.

The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir produce more than 95 per cent of the country’s commercial varieties of cherries. It produces four varieties of cherry — Double, Makhmali, Mishri and Italy.