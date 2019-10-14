Kaveri Seeds inaugurates biotech R&D centre in Telangana

Kaveri Seeds, a BSE-listed seed producer, has inaugurated a biotechnology research and development centre at Pamulaparthy in Siddhipet district.

The Centre for Applied Genomics and Seed Technology will facilitate 'smart breeding' to develop quality hybrids for all crops, according to G V Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaveri Seeds.

Kaveri has a network of one lakh seed-producing farmers, covering an extent of 65,000 farmers in 12 ago-climatic zones.

The firm produces about 50,000 tonnes of seeds in different crops. Of this, cotton contributes about 4,500 tonnes.

The company registered a total income of ₹660 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, as against ₹599 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full year 2018-19, it posted revenues of ₹822 crore.