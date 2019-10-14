Agri Business

Kaveri Seeds inaugurates biotech R&D centre in Telangana

K V Kurmanath Pamulaparthy (Siddhipet dt | Updated on October 14, 2019 Published on October 14, 2019

Kaveri Seeds, a BSE-listed seed producer, has inaugurated a biotechnology research and development centre at Pamulaparthy in Siddhipet district.

The Centre for Applied Genomics and Seed Technology will facilitate 'smart breeding' to develop quality hybrids for all crops, according to G V Bhaskar Rao, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kaveri Seeds.

Kaveri has a network of one lakh seed-producing farmers, covering an extent of 65,000 farmers in 12 ago-climatic zones.

The firm produces about 50,000 tonnes of seeds in different crops. Of this, cotton contributes about 4,500 tonnes.

The company registered a total income of ₹660 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2019, as against ₹599 crore in the same quarter last year. For the full year 2018-19, it posted revenues of ₹822 crore.

Published on October 14, 2019
research and development (corporate)
biotechnology
Kaveri Seed Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Thunderstorms tear apart skies as the countdown to N-E monsoon on