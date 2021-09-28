KCMA’s office-bearers elected for 2021-22

Santhosh D’Silva of the Karkala-based Santhosh Cashews has been unanimously re-elected as the President of Karnataka Cashew Manufacturers’ Association (KCMA) for 2021-22.

The 66th annual general meeting of KCMA elected D’Silva and other office-bearers for 2021-22.

Other office-bearers elected for 2021-2022 are: D Gopinath Kamath of the Udupi-based Chithara Cashews (Vice-President); M Tukaram Prabhu of the Mangaluru-based M Madhavaraya Prabhu (Treasurer); Vittalroy Kamath of the Bajpe-based Agri-Base Commodities (Secretary); and Amith Pai of the Udupi-based Amith Cashew Industries (Joint Secretary).

Following are the managing committee members of KCMA for 2021-22: Ganesh Hegde, Kashinath Shenoy, Yogish Mallya, Krishna KN, Pandurang Nayak, Shuklambar Prabhu, Madhav Kamath, Varadaraj Pai, Rohith Kamath, Sampath Shetty, Mithun Nayak, Prasad Kamath, Shashidhar Shetty, Dileep G, Srinivas Hegde, Pramod Kamath, Noel Mathias, Ashok Kamath, Sanath Pai, AK Rao, and Ashok Kamath.