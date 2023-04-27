The Munnar-based KDHP—makers of Ripple Tea and associate company of Tata Consumer Products Ltd—has bagged seven Golden Leaf India awards at the Global Dubai Tea Forum, the highest number of awards by any company from South India this year.

All three awards in the CTC category were bagged by KDHP, two in orthodox category for the high ranges and two awards for green tea in the open category.

The teas that qualified for the finals were assessed by an international jury of tasters from across the world.

K Mathew Abraham, MD & CEO of KDHP said this was possible because of the company’s continued focus on improving quality of teas by modernising its factories. Producing quality teas in order to improve prices has been one of the key focus areas for the company.

KDHP produces 25 million kg of tea annually and is known for its high quality and the variety of teas produced. According to KDHP, it has won 51 awards since the commencement of this competition in 200.

Company had recently achieved a milestone by being certified ‘CarbonNeutral’ and earning a ‘Carbon Net Negative Emission / Climate Positive’ status based on a scientific study conducted by a Norwegian firm. All the tea gardens of the company are Rainforest Alliance and Trustea certified for its sustainability practices, and its 17 manufacturing units being FSSC 22000 / ISO22000 food safety certified as well.