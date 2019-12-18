KDHP Vaguvarai factory bags Kerala state energy conservation award for medium scale energy consumers

Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP)'s Vaguvarai factory has received the Kerala State Energy Conservation Award 2019 in the category of medium scale energy consumers.

The award has been given for the contribution made by the factory towards energy conservation and management. Vaguvarai tea factory has a capacity to produce 2 million kg of tea annually and it is owned by KDHP, the makers of Ripple Tea.

KDHP Senior Manager (Corporate Affairs) Prince Thomas George and Raju Warrier, Engineering Senior Manager received the award from the State Electricity Minister MM Mani.