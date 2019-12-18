Agri Business

KDHP Vaguvarai factory bags Kerala state energy conservation award for medium scale energy consumers

Our Bureau Kochi | Updated on December 18, 2019 Published on December 18, 2019

Representative Image   -  The Hindu

Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP)'s Vaguvarai factory has received the Kerala State Energy Conservation Award 2019 in the category of medium scale energy consumers.

The award has been given for the contribution made by the factory towards energy conservation and management. Vaguvarai tea factory has a capacity to produce 2 million kg of tea annually and it is owned by KDHP, the makers of Ripple Tea.

KDHP Senior Manager (Corporate Affairs) Prince Thomas George and Raju Warrier, Engineering Senior Manager received the award from the State Electricity Minister MM Mani.

Published on December 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Sugar output drops nearly 35% to 45.81 lakh tonnes till December 15: ISMA