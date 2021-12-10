Kerala Agri Minister calls upon scientific community to find solutions for farmers’ problems

The Shah of Mahindra
Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad has called upon the scientific community to find solutions for the problems faced by farmers and to make farming a people's festival.
The Minister also emphasised the need for a closer relationship between agriculture professionals and the farming community and said the objective of every agricultural graduate is to help the farmer.
The Minister was inaugurating the convocation ceremony of Kerala Agricultural University for 2020.
Degrees were awarded to 797 students across various disciplines. As many as 428 students received Bachelor degrees and Masters degree was awarded to 264 students. Doctoral and diploma degrees were also distributed to 31 and 74 students respectively.
In his special address, K Rajan, the State Revenue Minister recalled that the Kerala Agricultural University, which is celebrating its golden jubilee, has made remarkable achievements in developing technologies and crop varieties that are widely used by the farming community.
Trilochan Mohapatra, Secretary (DARE) and Director General, ICAR delivered the keynote address.
