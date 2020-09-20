Kerala Agri varsity introduce Jeevani, a new health drink

Aimed at enhancing the immunity levels of people, the Department of Post-Harvest Technology, Kerala Agricultural University has introduced Jeevani -- a health drink in the market.

The product has been formulated from horticultural crops with proven health benefits and immunity boosting properties such as aonia (Indian gooseberry), lemon, ginger, turmeric and black pepper.

The active ingredients in these crops such as Vitamin C and flavanoids in lemon, zingiberin in ginger, curcumin in turmeric and piperine in black pepper are known to possess antioxidant and immune-protective properties.

KAU in a statement said that Jeevani is 100 per cent natural and devoid of any preservatives, synthetic food additives or artificial colourants. Jeevani has been formulated both in sweet and salty flavours. The caloric value of the product is also low. Under ambient room conditions, the product can be stored for one month without spoilage and six months under refrigerated conditions. The product can be recommended as a health drink for people of all ages, KAU said.

The product is available at the KAU sales outlet at the main campus in Vellanikara and is priced at ₹140 for 500 ml.