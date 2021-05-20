Kerala Agri Varsity re-launches its agri app Farm Extension Manager

To reach out with more services to the farming community, Kerala Agricultural University has re-launched the new version of its mobile application — Farm Extension Manager.

Available both in English and Malayalam languages on the Android platform for free download, the users can get the scientific cultivation practices of over 100 crops. Once the language is selected, the user can proceed through the ten broad categories of information.

The crop cultivation section gives the information on planting, varieties, fertiliser use, after-care and harvest. The recommendations are made available in a ready-to-use format. Similarly, the plant protection section covers symptoms and management of over 2,000 insect, disease and deficiency disorders. The management regime gives equal emphasis on organic and inorganic methods.

Expert support

The mobile app contains detailed information on organic and inorganic inputs, chemical fertilisers, herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. The expert support link helps the users to connect directly with research scientists.

The mobile app is unique in having links to over 300 farm videos, 150 specially designed posters, and a farm quiz to enhance diagnostic capacity. The farm posters are amenable for sharing through WhatsApp. The directory of agricultural extension personnel also finds a place in the mobile app.

User-friendly features

R Chandra Babu, Vice-Chancellor, KAU, said the speciality of the mobile app is its extensive coverage in a simple, user friendly manner. The well-structured navigation path of FEM makes information retrieval smooth. The small sentences and paragraphs enhance the readability of the content material.

Developed by a group of multi-disciplinary scientists from KAU, the app has tried to address the needs of small, medium and large farmers. The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and the State Planning Board has provided funding support to the project.

VG Sunil, Assistant Professor, Communication Department, KAU, said the first version of the app — which was launched in 2016 — had received an overwhelming response despite having given information in English. There were around 40,000 users. However, the authorities are expecting more participation from the farming communities with the introduction of the Malayalam version, he said, adding that the target is to get a one lakh user base.