Kerala Agri Varsity webinar calls for safe-to-eat vegetable production

Speakers at a webinar organised jointly by Kerala Agricultural University and Indian Society of Vegetable Science (ISVS) have emphasised the need to focus on Subhiksha Keralam Mission and the production of safe-to-eat vegetables.

The three-day webinar which commenced on Wednesday on the topic ‘Challenges and opportunities of vegetable production in warm humid tropics’ was attended by more than 600 participants who highlighted the importance of vegetable cultivation in humid tropics.

Anand Kumar Singh, Deputy Director General (Horticulture), ICAR, was the chief guest. He stressed upon the need to focus on the production of indigenous vegetables and called for carrying out crop improvement programmes with an objective to increase nutritional security.

KV Peter, President, ISVS, outlined the significance of vegetable therapy and the cultivation of vegetables in the homestead. He pointed out that more thrust should be laid on evolving farming techniques like micro-green cultivation along with other specialised systems of vegetable cultivation.

The program includes five technical sessions on the following topics ― challenges and opportunities of protected cultivation in humid tropics, breeding of cucurbits for humid tropics, vegetables as protective food, breeding for biotic stress resistance of solanaceous vegetables in humid tropics and crop improvement in okra and tuber crops.

According to T Pradeepkumar, organising secretary, the webinar would help prepare a roadmap to achieve self-sufficiency in warm humid tropical vegetable cultivation.