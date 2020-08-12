Kerala Agricultural University begins marketing new processed cashew products

Kerala Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar inaugurated a mobile exhibition unit and marketing of new processed products of cashew as part of strengthening the extension activities of the Kerala Agricultural University. The Mobile Agriculture Exhibition Unit is set up to strengthen the dissemination of agriculture technologies developed by KAU in rural areas.

Publications of scientific agriculture technologies with seeds, planting materials, display of videos, farm advisory services through direct face to face interaction with KAU scientists will be available in the mobile exhibition unit. It is designed as one of the significant extension interventions of KAU to reach the unreached farming community in remote villages.

The Mobile Exhibition Unit is developed by the Communication Centre under Directorate of Extension sponsored by the State Planning Board. The services of the exhibition unit are made available according to the needs of farming community. It has special facility for creating awareness on scientific and agricultural technologies, clarifying doubts and solving filed problems faced by farming community on scientific farm management practices, pest and disease management technologies.

The Minister also inaugurated the marketing of new value added products of sprouted cashewnuts developed by KAU. This nutrient fortified product can be commercially produced by adopting the scientific advice from KAU scientists. An Android mobile app, which provides customised information on all aspects of cashew cultivation, has been developed by the All India Coordinated Research Project.