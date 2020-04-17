Kerala Agricultural University makes effort to bring back the sweetness to Muthalamada mangoes

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) has taken up efforts to bring back the lost glory of Muthalamada mangoes, the first mango fruit of the season to hit the Indian domestic market.
Muthalamada ― a vast tract of mango orchards covering an area of more than 3,000 acres ― is an ideal spot in Palakkad for mango cultivation because of its unique climatic conditions. The main feature of mango production here is its early arrival; it is the first fruit of the season in the country. Flowering commences by November-December and harvesting by March-April, helping the growers get maximum prices for the fruit. The fruit enjoys high demand across the country, with about 90 per cent of the 20,000 tonnes of production being sold in the markets of Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Indore and Chennai.
As many as 24 mango varieties including Sindooram, Bengarampally, Appoos, Neelam, Moovandan, and Mallika are grown in the orchards of Muthalamada.
However, indiscriminate use of pesticides by traders who have taken orchards on lease has created a mess in the entire mango ecosystem. Farmers are reluctant to take expert advice, despite the outreach efforts of KAU’s scientists who aim to reduce the pesticide load, P Indira Devi, Research Head, KAU, told BusinessLine.
The University, along with the State Agriculture Department, has initiated a program of sustainable management of mango orchards. This is being done through a training programme for farmers to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable management of pests, using a combination of biological methods and chemicals. This is in the background of reports of banned chemicals being used for ripening the fruit. Through this initiative, farmers are expected to adopt safe and environment-friendly practices. This needs scientific intervention and strict monitoring, Indira Devi added.
She pointed out that climate change, along with the resurgence of insect pests, has created a disorder in the Muthalamada region in the last two years. The prolonged rainfall up to December has also led to delayed and staggered flowering. The late flowering coincided with heavy infestation of the inflorescence of thrips (a kind of insect) resulting in huge crop loss, forcing farmers to frequently use pesticide sprays. Thus, the pesticide load in the ecosystem was upsetting the natural balance, leading to the outbreak of thrips.
With consecutive crop loss in the last two years, she said, farmers came forward to adopt a sustainable pest management strategy suggested by the KAU scientists. The University has carried out demonstrations of a bio-intensive strategy among farmers during the mango season of 2019-20.
State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar conducted a high-level meeting to take up sustainable management of mango orchards with the echnological support of KAU. He asked the agriculture department to organise a series of training programmes to educate farmers about sustainable management practices.
