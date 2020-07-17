Kerala-based shrimp farmer receive national recognition

T Purushothaman, a shrimp farmer from Kerala who adopted innovative technologies for the sustainable utilisation of highly prospective brackishwater resources in the State, has won national recognition for the development of diversified aquaculture practices.

He received the prestigious Jagjivan Ram Innovative Farmer award instituted by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

An experienced aqua-farmer who focuses on farming indigenous species by strictly following scientific principles, Purushothaman adopted various technologies of the Chennai-based Central Institute of Brackiswater Aquaculture (CIBA), which helped him develop innovative practices such as zero-water exchange system of indigenous shrimp farming and multi-trophic species diversification.

The award includes a cash cheque of ₹50,000 and a citation.

Utilising the brackishwater resources, both ponds and open water bodies, he optimised his farm resources by integrating farming of brackish fish and shrimp with vegetable cultivation on farm bunds. Purushothaman used species such as indigenous shrimps (Tiger shrimp and Indian white shrimp), Asian seabass, milkfish, pearlspot and green mussel for the farming by adopting novel farming systems like cages, pens and rope culture methods which in turn helped him enhance overall production and profit.

Purushothaman, who hails from Kannur, is operating 4.5 ha water spread area and two acres of aquaculture ponds.