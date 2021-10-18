Kerala CM calls emergency meeting on floods aftermath

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called a high-level meeting of officials at 10 am this (Monday) morning to discuss the situation arising out of floods and landslides in parts of the State over the past couple of days.

The heavy rain has subsided, but the meeting will also discuss the option of opening of dams and reservoirs in the state if circumstances warrant it. An orange alert is valid at the largest reservoir of Idukki even as a few smaller ones are set to be opened during the course of the day.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also declared a watch for more rain for the state in the next two days advance of the North-East monsoon. Eight of the 14 districts are already on alert of isolated heavy rainfall while floodwaters draining out from rivers from the midlands have caused the water level in the low-lying Kuttanad area to rise setting off flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, 13 bodies of those perishing in Saturday’s devastating flood and landslides in Kottayam have been recovered and nine in neighbouring Idukki. At least eight people are reported to be missing and the search is on, according to officials.