In a major breakthrough in agricultural practices, Kerala Feeds Ltd (KFL) has facilitated the production of five tonnes of maize within the state. The coarse cereal is a key ingredient used in making cattle feed. The grain was harvested at a farm located 18 km from its manufacturing unit in Thrissur.

The recent steep rise in maize prices prompted KFL to encourage local farmers to grow the crop, which is largely grown in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Karnataka. The PSU roped in the Indian Institute of Maize Research (IIMR) headquartered in Delhi to provide training to the growers. The efforts paid off as C.A. Rajan of Annamanada initiated maize cultivation in his three-and-a-half-acre field. The field was otherwise used to grow paddy.

Less effort needed

KFL provided the farmer high-yielding seeds and technological support. “There were practical hiccups since it was my debut venture,” says Rajan, a retired government employee. “Yet, the effort put into growing maize is less than that for paddy cultivation.”

The maize began flowering within 60 days. Rajan harvested and dried the crop in his house. He was assisted by wife Ambika and children Arun and Ashik. “The stem of the maize is good fodder for cattle,” he said. “That gives us extra income.”

The first five-tonne load of maize to arrive at the PSU near Irinjalakuda, was given an enthusiastic reception by KFL Chairman K. Sreekumar and top colleagues, besides representatives of the employees’ unions.

Sreekumar said farmers can earn a better income by growing maize, which does not involve high cost. “KFL will undertake discussions aimed at enabling maize production in open fallow lands. It can be carried out through the district panchayats under their annual schemes,” he said.

KFL requires 6,000 tonnes of maize every month. “Not that we can grow all of it in Kerala. But efforts in this direction can check the price of KFL’s products considerably,” the Chairman said.

KFL Managing Director B. Sreekumar said the PSU sought ways to grow maize indigenously, when the price of the crop began going through the roof. “Our earnestness shows in our move to rope in the services of an institute as big as the IIMR,” he said. “We are holding discussions to broaden the cultivation of maize to other areas of the state.”

Farmers going in for two paddy crops a year, are being encouraged to go for maize cultivation. As they would be given high-yielding seeds and technological support, the PSU expects more farmers to enter maize farming.

KFL, founded in 1995, manufacturers products for various breeds of cows.

