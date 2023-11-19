Kerala Feeds Ltd has been instructed to give state-level ‘Gau Mitra’ awards for the best veterinarians in recognition of their services to milk production from next year.

Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani said the awards will be given for the intervention of veterinarians in ensuring self-sufficiency in milk production, increasing production of milk, profitability to dairy farmers, scientific feeding pattern and utilisation of government funds for the benefit of farmers.

An expert committee at the national level will be formed to identify the best veterinarian, the Minister said while honouring farmers by Kerala Feeds for topping the state-wide list of dairy farmers from whom cooperative societies procured the highest quantity of milk during 2022-23.

The honours were bestowed upon Mohandas M.V., from whom Sulthan Bathery Dairy Cooperative Society procured 3,29,068.60 litres of milk; Beena Abraham (1,24,568.50 litres to Pulpally Dairy Cooperative Society); and Sindhu P.C (90,371.60 litres to Mananthavady Dairy Cooperative Society).

KFL Managing Director B. Sreekumar emphasised the need for scientific feeding patterns for cattle so as to ensure better productivity in the dairy sector. “Amid the government’s aim to enable Kerala achieve self-sufficiency in milk production, the role of veterinary professionals is important,” he pointed out.