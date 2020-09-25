Kerala High Court orders to consider pineapple farmers’ plea for a relief package

Maserati unveils its new super sportscar – the MC20
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
The Kerala High Court has directed Central and State governments, the Productivity Council of India and banks to consider the grievance of pineapple growers within one month, seeking a comprehensive relief package for the Covid-battered sector.
The petitioners All Kerala Pineapple Farmers Association submitted before the court to direct the authorities to write off loans of creditors who have been repaying regularly till 2018, grant interest-free loans for future farming till things are improved; announce a minimum support price of ₹25 for pineapple and immediately revive the manufacturing units to produce various value-added products using pineapple.
Also read: Kerala High Court directs State government to hear relief plea of pineapple farmers
James George, the association's president, said the loan exposure in the region amounts up to ₹450 crore and not a single farmer could service his credit in the near future. Around 5.4 lakh tonnes of the fruit are produced in Kerala every year from nearly 18,000 hectares are under pineapple cultivation. For the last 8-10 years, the average turnover out of this sector was ₹1,250 crore per year. More than 5,000 farmers are there in the sector whose cost of production would be around ₹6.25 lakh per hectare.
Of these 18,000 hectares, a major share would be of leased lands and farmers heavily depend on banks and other institutional loans for farming. However, pineapple farming was severely affected lately and things have started worsening since 2018 floods. Besides, due to the pandemic, pineapple prices were nosedived way below the production cost to around ₹2.5-5 per kg, while the cost of production was around ₹23-24 per kg.
Also read: Losses due to Covid crisis claim life of a pineapple farmer in Kerala
The reduced rate of availability of marketable pineapple in the current circumstances caused a reduction in the trade. All these have culminated into what could be called a tragic situation with most of the farmers are in deep debt-traps, he said, adding that the Covid situation resulted in acute labour shortage.
The association pointed out that the declaration of moratorium for a limited period without arresting the charging of interest has no effect at all and hence, a well drafted Agricultural Debt Relief Scheme is inevitable in this sector. In such a scheme,
there must be powers to the adjudicating forum to write off the liabilities including principal amounts and it should be binding and final on all categories of financiers who advanced loans on kisan-cash credit facilities for pineapple farming.
After years of staying in the shadow of Ferrari and after quite a few vehicles that only met with tepid market ...
Not as laborious as a manual, not as boring as an automatic — Hyundai’s iMT is a good match for its ...
With iOS 14, widgets can now be placed almost anywhere on home screens
Huami’s smartwatch has an appealing design and premium features
Parag Parikh Mutual fund introduces Covered Call strategy from October 14, 2020. What is a Covered Call ...
Money managers are trimming their speculative positions, but fundamentals of the metal are still intact
The concession in dates provided earlier stands — there is no further extension
₹1029 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1015100010451060 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...