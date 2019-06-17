Kerala pineapple growers shifting to MD2 variety

A growing export demand has necessitated Kerala’s pineapple growers to focus on the globally accepted MD2 variety because of its better suitability for processing and extended shelf-life, compared with the traditional Mauritius grades.

Kerala produces four lakh tonnes of GI-tagged Vazhakkulam pineapple (Mauritius grade) in around 40,000 acres. However, the share of exports was very minimal with hardly 0.5 per cent. Majority of the produce goes into the fresh fruit segment in the domestic market, where the demand is around 100 tonnes a day during festival seasons and 60-70 tonnes in other seasons.

Baby John, Executive Director, Pineapple Growers and Processing Company Ltd, said the MD2 variety is the most preferred one in the export market due to its long shelf-life of 30 days, while Vazhakkulam pineapple has got hardly 10-12 days. Despite surging demand, Kerala’s pineapple shipments have few takers overseas, due to its shorter shelf-life.

The fruit characteristics of MD2 variety with its cylindrical shape, flat eyes and thin core are most suitable for processing and exports. Though Vazhakulam pineapple has received GI tag about nine years ago, its production and export has not been initiated under this brand, he said.

Shift in cultivation

“What is needed is to ensure the availability of sufficient planting materials and shifting of 20-25 per cent area currently under traditional pineapple cultivation to MD2 variety farming to boost processing as well as exports,” PP Joy, former HOD of the Pineapple Research Station, Kerala Agriculture University, Vazhakkulam, said. The government, with a focus on exports, should also encourage farming of this variety in larger areas with buyback contract, he added.

It is pointed out that the global trade in pineapple is around 50 per cent as fresh fruit, 30 per cent as canned product and 20 per cent as juice concentrate. Despite the fact that India is the world’s sixth largest pineapple producer, its share in the global market is negligible.

According to Baby John, pineapple cultivation has emerged as an agri-business in Kerala, garnering a turnover of ₹800 crore. Since 90 per cent of the cultivation has been carried out on leased lands, there is a need for enacting laws for lease land farming. The authorities should come out with a policy document for lease land cultivation so that the government-owned land could be used effectively.

Since the MD2 variety is not cultivated on a large scale, a government support through tie-ups with food processing companies will boost its production. Several companies have already evinced interest in buyback arrangements. The production cost of pineapple, which is currently at ₹18/kg, has also started moving up due to rise in input costs such as manure, pesticides etc, he added.