The Association of Planters of Kerala has refuted reports of soil conditions in tea plantations are responsible for landslides.

Prince Thomas, Chairman, APK said in a statement that tea plantations in South India follow sustainable agricultural practices, where soil heath is closely monitored. Many plantations have internationally acclaimed sustainability certifications like the Rainforest Alliance. Fertilizer applications are based on the guidelines of UPASI Tea Research Foundation. Besides, the use of pesticides is based on the Plant Protection Code of the Tea Board of India and the EU norms, he said.

He quoted the reports of eminent scientists from NCESS, Thiruvananthapuram saying incidence of landslides have been minimum in tea plantations on account of positive properties of tea roots and close plant spacing adopted. They have also highlight the major role of tea plants in preventing soil erosion. The scientific study indicated that vegetation in tea garden prevents soil erosion and landslides.

According to APK chairman, most of the tea plantations in Kerala are more than 100 years old and the root system goes deep into the soil. The tea bush cover, which acts like a canopy is very effective in reducing the direct impact of rain on the soil surface.

Referring to the recent Wayanad incident, he said the starting point of the landslide that took place was a remote forest area on the mountain top, at an altitude much above the tea plantations. The primary reason for recurring natural disasters like the landslide at Wayanad, is climate change due to global warming. Landslides reported from Puthumala, Kavalappara, Pettimudy and the very recent Mundaki/Churalmala can be directly correlated to the excessive rain fall received over a short period as a result of a cloud burst.

He pointed out that Western Ghats is experiencing high and intense rainfall during monsoons since the past several years. The increasing events of cloud bursts is due to the warming of the oceans, which result in higher amount of water vapour in the atmosphere and precipitation on the high mountains of the Western Ghats.