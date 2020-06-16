Kerala planters request government to defer wage revision in plantations

Expressing inability to pay higher wages amid the Covid crisis, the plantation industry has approached the Kerala government with a request to postpone the proposed wage revision implemented in the sector.

The planters’ body has urged the government to initiate discussions on revising the wages as was done in the case of government employees. It was also requested to freeze the variable DA as on July 1 applicable to plantation workers.

Given the current price levels of tea, rubber, and coffee coupled with the high cost of production, the Association of Planters of Kerala (APK) has informed the government that estates cannot operate without adequate support from the Central and State governments. The Covid crisis has had a severe impact on the sector, which needs immediate and long-term support measures to sustain itself, it added.

The APK pointed out that key warehouses are filled with stocks of teas and are waiting for buyers due to the declining demand from domestic and international buyers. Tea prices have reached nearly ₹100 per kg, which is well below the prices received in 2018-19, while the production cost has risen by ₹10 to ₹151, it said.

For rubber, the APK said the farm gate price realised by growers is approximately ₹114 whereas the cost of production went above ₹174.

Highest wages in India

Kerala’s plantations pay the highest wages in India, nearly 15 per cent more than in neighbouring States. “Unless there is a timely intervention through financial and policy support, the crisis may lead to a total closure of plantations in Kerala,” a source in the APK said, adding that there is a need for rational decision-making to keep the industry afloat.

The Association also requested the government to provide necessary instructions to the Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation to procure their requirement of tea from Kerala-origin estates.

The planters’ body emphasised the need for a long-term policy intervention from the government to increase revenue from the unit area by allowing growers to cultivate multiple crops on plantations.

The stringent financial viability parameters laid down by commercial banks has turned out to be an impediment in raising loans, APK said. It requested the sanction of long-term soft loans to plantations from the newly formed Kerala Bank for quality improvement, diversification, value addition, and marketing.