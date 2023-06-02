Kerala should create its own brand of fish-based products and scale up exports to tap the huge demand in overseas markets, the State Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the headquarters of the Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), the Minister said novel concepts should be adopted to harness marine wealth in a sustainable manner and optimise its export potential.

“The fisheries sector should focus on making value-added fish products, which have a big market outside the country. We should shift to export of value-added fish products in two to three years,” the Minister said.

KSCADC, a state-owned company mandated to plan and implement programmes to tap the domestic and global market for fresh and value-added fish products, also launched an overseas marketing initiative.

Documents on export of value-added fish products to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand were handed over by Transport Minister Antony Raju to Ian Overseas Pvt Ltd MD Asees on the occasion.

Resources untilised

Saji Cherian, who received documents relating to the purchase order of value-added products, said the state has not properly utilised its marine resources. Its economy would benefit significantly from the utilisation of at least 10 per cent of the coastal resources, he said.

“Also, it has been planned to launch more seafood restaurants and fish hatcheries, besides promoting production of value-added products. Apart from fishing, every family of the coastal community should seek a supplementary occupation. The activities of KSCADC play a major role in implementing innovative ideas for the development of the fisheries sector,” he added.

