Moving closer to its aim of self-sufficiency in milk production, the Kerala government will implement the Dairy Village project in 40 more panchayats during the next financial year, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Milk Cooperatives J Chinchurani said.

The proposed plan envisages payment of ₹50 lakh for each chosen panchayat, with the amount being contributed equally by the civic body and the State government, she said after inaugurating Milma’s H2F (Help to Farmers) project in Kochi.

The announcement comes one-and-a-half months after the government announced ₹12.5 crore to implement the Ksheera Gramam (Dairy Village) project under the State’s Commercial Dairy Milk and Milk Shed Development Programme.

“From 20, we are doubling the number of the panchayats,” the Minister said at the function, which also saw the release of four new Milma products.

Appealing to dairy farmers to go for total insurance cover for their cows and calves, the Minister said the government has been striving to improve the efficiency of the State’s dairy sector by enabling a rise in the volume of milk per cow.

“When Punjab stands first in the country with 14.5 litres of milk a day from a cow, Kerala comes second with 10.6 litres. We need to go up the rank,” she said.

Releasing the logo of H2F, Chinchurani also announced the launch of compensation to APCOS (Anand Pattern Cooperative Societies) in the event of damage to their buildings owing to natural disasters. She also declared open a scheme that entitles farmers with a minimal refund if they lose their cow or calf unexpectedly.

The government will implement the decisions taken at the recently concluded State Dairy Development Department conclave on the timing of milking the cows to increase their efficacy.

“We are trying to fix the time at dawn and dusk in place of the current general practice of small hours and afternoon. This will ensure an ideal gap of 12 hours and also facilitate the dairy farmers to engage in other day-time jobs that can increase their income,” she said.

Milma’s also released new products such as sugar-free Peda, Chocolate Peda, Jack Fruit Peda and Guava Ice-cream.

ERCMPU Chairman MT Jayan said the cooperative union has submitted to the government a set of developmental projects totalling ₹40 crore. “As much as 83 per cent of Milma’s revenues go to the farmers, while the rest is used for welfare purposes,” he added.