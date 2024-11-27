Kerala is set to launch a comprehensive insurance scheme benefiting the entire cattle population in the State, said J Chinchurani, the State Dairy Development and Animal Husbandry Minister.

The Centre has approved the scheme. The government has launched many schemes to support the dairy sector and the veterinary ambulance service will be extended to all block panchayats of the State. The government also set aside ₹22 crore for the maintenance of the calves, she said.

Heat claims 550 cows

Referring to climate change that has been getting extreme in the State, the Minister said heat in summer killed 550 cows in Kerala this year. The government is paying ₹37,500 per cow to the owner even as rising costs of fodder production was creating a crisis for both Milma and Kerala Feeds Ltd, besides the farmers. “We are making efforts to overcome the situation,” she said.

The Minister also launched two schemes — ‘Arunodayam’ aimed at nurturing heifers into cows yielding better milk and ‘Snehamitram,’ a life insurance scheme at a premium of ₹10 for dairy farmers by Milma’s Malabar Union.

Milma Federation Chairman KS Mani said dairy farmers should vow to fight and defeat all activities against the public institutions and the cooperative sector. Today, Milma has acquired the ability to compete professionally with any corporate entity. At the same time, Milma is moving forward as a model of welfare schemes in the public sector by giving 83 per cent of its income to the farmers, he added.