Kerala’s plantations sector comes under Industries Department, planters body hails the move

Kerala government has finally accepted the long pending demand of the plantation sector by shifting its administrative control to the Industries department from the Labour ministry.

Hailing the decision, Ajith BK, Secretary, Association of Planters of Kerala (APK), told BusinessLine that the government’s move would provide a breathing space to the crisis-ridden plantation sector and bring in significant changes by way of more investments, job opportunities and facilitate the recovery of the ailing sector.

The government decision, he said, was based on the recommendations of the Justice Krishnan Nair committee appointed to study the issues in the plantations sector, which suggested various measures to correct the structural infirmities faced by the sector. The previous State government has decided to implement those recommendations and corresponding actions.

Ajith cited the abolition of Agriculture Income Tax, Plantation Tax, Building Tax for workers accommodation, introduction of a Plantation Policy, abolition of Seinorage for rubber trees, formation of a directorate for plantations as some of the decisions taken by the previous LDF Government.

Industry sources pointed out that the size of the plantation sector in Kerala by value of products is at ₹18,000 crore in 2020-21 and is giving employment to around 3.8 lakh direct and indirect workers. A focused approach by the government would bring in environment-friendly agro industries in the plantation sector that creates huge employment opportunities especially in the rural areas of Western Ghats.

Food processing, agro-forestry, cultivation of medicinal plantations and vegetables, fruit processing, poultry, dairying, meat production are some of the agro based industries which can be carried out without making any significant changes to the basic structure of existing plantations, the sources added.

Meanwhile, APK has submitted a proposal for vaccinating plantation workers for Covid-19 to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. In a proposal submitted to the Labour Commissioner, the planters’ body said that the cost of the first dose of vaccine for all the employees in plantations will be borne by the respective employer.

The cost of the first dose of vaccine will be paid by the concerned employer to the government at the time of vaccination. The target date for the completion of the first phase – dose 1 of the vaccination programme to be set as June 30. The local inspector of plantations may be designated as the coordinating officer for the implementation of the scheme, APK said.