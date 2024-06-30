India has 100 million small and marginal farmers, comprising 83 per cent of the country’s farming community and contributing 70 per cent of its food supply. Predominantly from central India, Maharashtra and other States, these farmers account for 16 per cent of the agricultural sector’s GDP. To achieve a 7-8 per cent growth rate, diverse policies and practices need to be implemented. Among the challenges and opportunities faced, only 40 per cent of the net sown area is currently irrigated.

In addressing the challenges of agriculture, the issue of irrigation in Odisha stands out prominently. The practice of ratioed irrigation, where the percentage of land capable of being harvested twice falls short of its potential, highlighting the need for substantial improvements. Particularly in South Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and other tribal areas, irrigation coverage remains alarmingly low. To improve agricultural productivity and resilience in these regions, it is imperative to prioritize and enhance the irrigation infrastructure comprehensively.

Alongside irrigation, several other critical factors require focused attention in India’s agricultural development strategy. Firstly, ensuring adequate credit availability to farmers is essential. Access to timely and affordable credit facilities can empower farmers to invest in improved techniques and inputs, thereby boosting yields and income stability. Secondly, the effective implementation of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) holds significant promise for farmers. The government’s commitment to establishing an MSP of INR 1.3 billion is a positive step, yet its practical application and enforcement are important. A robust MSP framework not only safeguards farmers against price fluctuations but also incentivises agricultural production, contributing to food security and economic stability.

Collective planning

Additionally, strengthening agricultural insurance mechanisms is crucial to mitigate risks associated with natural disasters, crop failures, and market volatility. Comprehensive insurance coverage provides a safety net for farmers, offering financial protection and promoting resilience in the face of unforeseen challenges.

Another crucial aspect is collective planning for agricultural development, emphasising diversification. A strategic approach involves leveraging platforms such as the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), which engages approximately 100 million women. This extensive network will provide a robust framework for effective planning and implementation processes, ensuring inclusive and sustainable agricultural strategies. There is a need to further empower SHGs and increase the number of women FPOs in the rural agricultural eco-system.

There is one more significant area where the government needs to re-look and reconsider - giving farmer status to the rural women. By granting farmer status, women can be acknowledged as cultivators in their own right, enabling them to access government schemes tailored for farmers. This recognition is not just symbolic; it opens the doors to vital resources and support systems crucial for their empowerment and livelihood enhancement.

Ensuring sustainable income in agriculture is also crucial. Despite the government’s substantial ₹1.75 trillion fertilizer subsidy, there is a push for zero-budget farming, which minimizes external inputs. This apparent contradiction can be resolved by promoting regenerative agriculture. This approach improves soil health, conserves natural resources, and enhances food quality and public health. Regenerative practices offer a sustainable path, reducing reliance on chemical inputs while pushing long-term profitability and resilience for farmers. It aligns economic viability with environmental stewardship, paving the way for a more sustainable and prosperous agricultural sector. This will have a large-scale impact on the local economy. These are the factors that we need to think about in agriculture.

Enabling startups

Lastly, is it also important to emphasise on enhancing market access and ecosystem services in agriculture. By establishing robust marketing linkages, particularly through local agri-entrepreneurs in villages, we can facilitate the connection of start-ups with rural areas. This initiative can enable start-ups to engage directly with rural communities, effectively leveraging surplus production at the grassroots level. Strengthening these market connections not only supports local economic development but also ensures efficient distribution and utilization of agricultural produce, benefiting both producers and consumers alike.

To support small and marginal farmers effectively, we must recognize that a one-size-fits-all approach does not work; success in Maharashtra does not guarantee success in Odisha. Therefore, two key aspects need to be addressed: evidence-based approaches and context-specific planning. It is thus crucial to document and analyse which strategies work in specific contexts, tailoring interventions that are appropriate for each region.

Additionally, understanding the unique needs, resources, and opportunities of small farmers in different areas is essential for developing plans that cater to these specific factors. By focusing on these aspects, we can boost the local economy, support farmers, improve food quality, and enhance soil health. Ultimately, transforming small and marginal farmers into prosperous ones will contribute significantly to the economy and combat climate change.

The author is Executive Director, PRADAN